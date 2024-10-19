PPP, JUI-F reach agreement on judicial reform legislation, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to the media today, said he has maintained constant engagement with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman regarding the constitutional amendments.

Chairman Bilawal stated that following discussions in Karachi, there is complete agreement between the PPP and JUI on the content of the legislation linked to judicial reforms. During today’s meeting with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Chairman Bilawal expressed his desire for the JUI chief to present the legislation in Parliament, stressing that the draft is as much JUI’s as it is PPP’s. The discussion, which initially focused on forming a constitutional court, has concluded with consensus on establishing constitutional benches. The aim is to strengthen Parliament by reversing the 19th Amendment.

Chairman Bilawal clarified that the draft aligns with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s proposals and addressed misconceptions that the PPP or JUI have compromised their principles. The draft reflects the consensus on judicial reforms and also includes Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s demands as per his manifesto, particularly regarding interest and the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Chairman Bilawal also mentioned that the meeting with the PTI’s founding leader, previously discussed between PTI and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, has now taken place. He believes Maulana Fazal ur Rehman will engage with PTI to gather their input, with the expectation that PTI will support the draft since it contains no provisions objectionable to them. He stated that PTI must now demonstrate its commitment to the political process, emphasising that success in politics comes through compromise and consensus.

Chairman Bilawal further remarked that neither the PPP nor Maulana Fazal ur Rehman bear responsibility going forward, having left no stone unturned politically. The onus now is on the PTI. He underscored that the Constitution, passed down by their elders, is why both PPP and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman have worked tirelessly on this legislation. He stressed that it should not be viewed as a government bill, and it would be a political victory for all democratic forces if Maulana Fazal ur Rehman presents the bill, which protects both democracy and the Constitution, and it is passed.

Chairman Bilawal said that passing the amendment by consensus would be akin to the triumphs of the 18th Amendment and the 1973 Constitution. However, passing it by majority without consensus would be a setback. He noted that the government has shown great patience. He hoped that the PTI would learn from Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s experience and political acumen. If PTI pursues an alternative path, the responsibility will rest on them, Chairman PPP said.