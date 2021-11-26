Police baton-charge citizens protesting demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower

KARACHI, NOV 26: Police and paramilitary Rangers on Thursday resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas on residents and builders protesting outside Karachi’s Nasla Tower — a 15-storey residential building located at the intersection of Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen — against the building’s demolition on Supreme Court’s orders.

The apex court has directed authorities to raze the building for encroaching on land meant for a service road. The protest was being organised by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad). Earlier, Abad Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani had said that the association would be halting all projects in Karachi. He had claimed that despite getting approvals from government agencies, the documents stood “null and void”. He had also requested the government to inform the association who the “final authority” was for seeking building approvals.

The Karachi police spokesperson said that protesters attempted to block Sharea Faisal and officials were trying to stop them. He said that police officials tried to speak to protesters as they moved forward on the main artery in an attempt to get them to disperse.

“Officials resorted to baton-charge after protesters blocked the road and interfered with the work of public servants,” he said. The police spokesperson said that no one was injured as officials cleared the road of protesters, adding that it was later opened for traffic.

He said that protesters were provided a separate place to stage their demonstration and were told to remain clear of Nasla Tower. The spokesperson said that officials and the city administration were talking to the protesters, adding that work on demolishing the building was underway.