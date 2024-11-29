PODA empowers young students with life skills and anti-violence education

RAWALPINDI, NOV 29 /DNA/ – PODA conducted two engaging sessions on life-based skills education for the more than 60 girl and boy students of The Basic School in a low- to middle-income locality. Through interactive parallel sessions in two separate classrooms, PODA empowered the students with confidence-building strategies, emphasizing the significance of education and essential skills for economic empowerment. By imparting these valuable skills, PODA aims to enable these young girls to play a vital role in the country’s progress. These activities were part of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-based Violence which is being observed from 25 December to 10 December.

As part of its 3-year project, “Reduce Early Marriages to Enhance Gender Equality,” supported by the Norwegian Embassy, Islamabad, PODA is working tirelessly to eradicate early marriages and promote gender equality across 41 districts of Punjab. In collaboration with key stakeholders, including legislatures, government officials, politicians, community leaders, academicians, lady health workers, nikah khawan/registrars, educational institutions, women, girls, youth, lawyers, and bar associations, PODA advocates for amending the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2015 – Punjab. The proposed amendment seeks to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls to 18 years, with the National Identity Card being made mandatory for marriage registration.

Renowned Supreme Court Advocate, Ms. Hifza Bukhari, delivered an inspiring talk, sharing her personal journey and highlighting the significance of pursuing a career in law. She offered valuable insights and practical advice on becoming a lawyer, emphasizing the vital role legal professionals play in upholding justice, promoting active citizenship, and strengthening the country’s foundation.

Ms. Bukhari acknowledged the challenges women face in this male-dominated profession, where they are often discouraged from joining. However, her session motivated the audience to consider a career in law, ultimately contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Ms. Sadia Jamil, Vice Principal of the school, expressed her appreciation for PODA’s efforts in providing students with practical knowledge and skills for their lives ahead. She noted that these sessions aimed to empower girl students, enabling them to create a positive impact in their communities and contribute to the growth of more resilient and empowered communities.

As part of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-Based Violence, PODA organized a drawing competition to educate students about their rights and strategies to protect themselves from harassment and violence. Under the guidance of PODA’s Project Manager, Nabeela Aslam, the activity informed students about their fundamental human and constitutional rights. The session emphasized Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, guaranteeing compulsory education for children aged 5-16, and covered their rights to play, health, and skills to combat harassment, ultimately empowering them to assert their rights and well-being. During the “Drawing Competition”, six students shared disturbing stories of six girls under the age of 14 who had been married, either within their immediate surroundings or among their relatives.

The interactive sessions conducted by PODA provided valuable insights and practical lessons for the participants. The key learnings from the sessions included the significance of life skills in navigating real-life challenges, effective communication skills, and strategies for building resilience and confidence. The sessions emphasized the crucial role of education in promoting emotional intelligence and well-being, leading to a more impactful and practical life.