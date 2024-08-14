PODA celebrates 77th Independence Day empowering youth for a greener future

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 (DNA) – On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, PODA, supported by its Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Education Program and its extensive network of women leaders across the country, celebrated with an impactful plantation drive. In the series of event students, families, and youth participated enthusiastically in various cities.

Prior to the Independence Day, PODA organized activities at its Islamabad office and at the PODA Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture Farm in Chakwal. Here, volunteers and students learned to prepare seedballs of jamun, moringa, peach, and various vegetables for the transplantation drive.

A key plantation event was held at Family Park in G-10/1, where many families joined in the tree-planting efforts. Officials from the Ministry of Climate Change attended the event and spoke to children about the importance of tree planting and seed preservation. They also planted a neem tree in the park as a memorable gesture and expressed appreciation for PODA’s efforts in climate change education.

PODA CEO Sameena Nazir emphasized the importance of practical plantation education in schools, highlighting the need for children to understand the critical role of trees in protecting our environment amidst current climate risks. “Such activities are crucial for climate education and for fostering a greener, more sustainable future,” she added.

From planting neem trees to preparing seedballs, we’re proud to empower the next generation in the fight against climate change. #IndependenceDay

“From preparing seedballs to planting neem, PODA is proud to empower the next generation in the fight against climate change,” said Dr. Fozia who is incharge of the Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Education Program of PODA.