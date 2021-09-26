PML-N will ‘bury PTI politically’ in 2023 elections, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his party will bury Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) politically in the next general elections, while stressing upon national institutions to ensure “fair and transparent” polls in 2023.

He also highlighted that the recent cantonment board elections were transparent, saying “nobody intervened in those polls”.

In the cantonment board elections on Sep 13, PTI had secured 60 seats while the PML-N nabbed 57, with independent candidates claiming 43 seats.

The PML-N leader said every segment of the country had seen “destruction” caused by a “selected regime” in the last three and a half years, adding that “the development initiatives taken by the PML-N have been reversed” by the incumbent government.

Lashing out at the government over rising inflation, he lamented that the prices of basic commodities were skyrocketing and “the prime minister is still asking people not to worry”.

“The burgeoning inflation level in the country now demands widespread public demonstrations and I urge everyone to take to the streets against this menace,” he said.

Shehbaz claimed his party would have fulfilled all its promises listed in the 2018 election manifesto had it been in power.

Earlier, he felicitated party workers over the PML-N’s victory in the cantonment board elections in parts of Punjab.