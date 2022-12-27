PML MNA arrested on corruption charges
LAHORE, DEC 27 /DNA/ – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Chauhdry Mohammad Ashraf for illegally occupying state land.
In a statement today, the ACE said that Ashraf is a PML-N lawmaker elected from NA-148.
Ashraf faces accusations of encroaching on state-owned land by forging the land documents and records in connivance with the revenue officer (Patwari).
The anti-corruption department has registered a case against the lawmaker.
Sources revealed that Ashraf fraudulently faked ownership of state-owned land of over 150 canals in Chak no 6-R/90.=DNA
