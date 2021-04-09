PM vows to transform Pakistan into welfare state

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the determination to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the State of Madinah’s principles of rule of law and compassion.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the ground breaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in Lahore on Friday.

The Prime Minister said this is a defining moment for the country as the war has been waged against the mafias to bring them under the ambit of law.

He said that changing the corrupt system is a time taking but doable challenge though the status quo biases are resisting the systemic reformation. He said, we will have to change ourselves, if Pakistan has to meet the 21st century challenges.

The Prime Minister said the mortgage facility has been introduced after the passage of foreclosure law to ensure low cost housing for the poor and fixed income groups. He thanked the judiciary for resolving the issue pending since years.

Around 35,000 apartments would be constructed for low-income group under Prime Minister’s initiative of Naya Pakistan Housing to provide residence to the people through mortgage finance.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the increased activity in the construction industry, saying the cement sale witnessed record increase last month.

He said the government is working to provide universal health coverage to the people.

The Prime Minister said the network of Panagahs and “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” scheme will be expanded to the whole country.

He said a mega project of targeted subsidy will be launched after the completion of poverty survey in June this year.

During the visit, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed overall situation of the province.