PM urges int’l leaders to assist Afghanistan



The Prime Minister discussed bilateral ties as well as Afghan situation with Arab and Gulf leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephone conversations with Crown Princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, and Emir of Qatar, separately.

In his conversation with His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and

Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the two leaders exchanged views on the issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in

Afghanistan.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.



Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the world community must remain engaged, in order to support the Afghan people, economically and to help rebuild the country. He emphasized the need to address the dire humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.



The Prime Minister congratulated the Crown Prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo 2020. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event.



Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a telephone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country. It was further agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises.

The PM and HRH Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify bilateral ties in all spheres.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.

The Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in vital interest of Pakistan and the region. He underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the world community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial juncture – both economically and to help rebuild the country. This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.