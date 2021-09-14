PM underlines need for int’l community to remain engaged in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD/ MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan and Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.

During a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday), he emphasized the urgent need for provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

Imran Khan stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan are of crucial importance.

Recalling their earlier telephonic conversation of 25th of the last month, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Imran Khan underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation are the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Government’s resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project. He underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to undertake a visit to Russia.