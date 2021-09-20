Monday, September 20, 2021
Main Menu

PM to virtually address UNGA’s session on Friday

| September 20, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by the Prime Minister, is expected to convey Islamabad’s views on the major global economic and political issues.

Munir Akram said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan and the need to combat Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan will also stress the need to counter the disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the week-long Assembly session.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

PM to virtually address UNGA’s session on Friday

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of the UNRead More

Pakistan shines at Global Online Youth Education Summit 2021

ISLAMABAD: Dania Javaid, an Elementary School Teacher in the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education,Read More

Comments are Closed