PM to perform groundbreaking of various development projects in Layyah

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Layyah today to inaugurate and perform groundbreaking of various development projects.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will launch Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for Punjab and the project of switching Basic Health Units on solar energy in the province.

The Prime Minister will also perform groundbreaking of 200-bed mother and child hospital.

Imran Khan will also address on the occasion.