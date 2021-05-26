PM to perform groundbreaking of various development projects in Layyah
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Layyah today to inaugurate and perform groundbreaking of various development projects.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will launch Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for Punjab and the project of switching Basic Health Units on solar energy in the province.
The Prime Minister will also perform groundbreaking of 200-bed mother and child hospital.
Imran Khan will also address on the occasion.
« Court extends judicial remand of PML-N’s Javed Latif (Previous News)
(Next News) May Peace be Prevailed: Biden’s Pullout from Afghanistan »
Related News
UNGA President Volkan Bozkiris to reach Pakistan on three-day visit today
ISLAMABAD: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkiris will reach Pakistan onRead More
May Peace be Prevailed: Biden’s Pullout from Afghanistan
Jamal Akbar The long two decades of the war has come out as the longestRead More
Comments are Closed