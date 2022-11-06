PM to leave for Egypt on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Egypt on a two-day visit on November 7.

Prime Minister will attend the COP-27 conference starting on November 7 in Sharm el-Sheikh, she said in a statement.

The minister said that 197 member countries were participating in the conference.

Pakistan attached great importance to COP-27, she said adding the conference will consider the need for urgent action on climate change as well as climate justice issues.

She said that the PM will present Pakistan’s position on important issues in his address to the heads of state during the World Leaders Summit.

The PM will also meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the conference in

Sharm el-Sheikh, she said. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif along with his Norwegian counterpart will also participate in a high-level round table conference.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” on November 7, she said.

The conference is hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also meet with several world leaders during his visit.

COP-27 was being held at a time when millions of people in different parts of the world, including Pakistan, were facing the negative effects of climate change, she maintained.

Pakistan will continue to play a positive role in discussions, negotiations and collective action on global climate change, Marriyum Aurangzeb opined.

The delegation accompanied by the Prime Minister will represent Pakistan in all important committees of COP-27.

The delegation will also discuss the threat faced by low-carbon countries in these committees, she added.

Marriyum said Pakistan will also chair the Group of 77 China in this conference.