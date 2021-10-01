PM stresses constructive measures by int’l community to prevent instability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that positive messages and constructive measures by international community will help prevent instability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Islamabad on Friday, he said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vitally important for Pakistan and the region.

He stressed the need for international community’s constructive engagement to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan and to help build durable peace and stability in the country.

On the occasion, the Danish Foreign Minister appreciated Prime Minister’s Ten billion tree initiative and a range of measures taken by Pakistan towards climate resilient development.