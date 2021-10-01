PM stresses constructive measures by int’l community to prevent instability in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that positive messages and constructive measures by international community will help prevent instability in Afghanistan.
Talking to Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Islamabad on Friday, he said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vitally important for Pakistan and the region.
He stressed the need for international community’s constructive engagement to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan and to help build durable peace and stability in the country.
On the occasion, the Danish Foreign Minister appreciated Prime Minister’s Ten billion tree initiative and a range of measures taken by Pakistan towards climate resilient development.
Related News
Denmark keen to expand relations with Pakistan
Qureshi says Pakistan and Denmark have an upward trajectory of bilateral relations Ansar Bhatti ISLAMABAD:Read More
78 countries call for early implementation of UN anti-racism declaration
NEW YORK: At the United Nations seventy-eight countries, including China have called for speeding upRead More
Comments are Closed