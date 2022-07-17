‘PM should step down: analysts’

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: After defeat in Punjab by elections, the position of the Central government has become weak. Political analysts believe, the viable and respective option for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now to himself dissolve the assemblies and call early elections.

The Punjab Chief Minister, most likely, Ch. Pervez Elahi, will take oath of the office on July22 after which a new tug of war between the Punjab and the Center may start that may further push the country towards economic chaos. Therefore to avoid any such situation the prime minister should dissolve the assembly and go for early elections.

Analysts believe, by doing so the Prime Minister and the PML N would somehow gain politically but if they decide to linger on their rule then they have to face further disappointment and public wrath.