‘PM should step down: analysts’
Special Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: After defeat in Punjab by elections, the position of the Central government has become weak. Political analysts believe, the viable and respective option for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now to himself dissolve the assemblies and call early elections.
The Punjab Chief Minister, most likely, Ch. Pervez Elahi, will take oath of the office on July22 after which a new tug of war between the Punjab and the Center may start that may further push the country towards economic chaos. Therefore to avoid any such situation the prime minister should dissolve the assembly and go for early elections.
Analysts believe, by doing so the Prime Minister and the PML N would somehow gain politically but if they decide to linger on their rule then they have to face further disappointment and public wrath.
Related News
Unofficial, preliminary results in by-elections have put PTI in leading position
Staff Report/DNA ISLAMABAD: The Unofficial, preliminary results in the by-elections have put the PTI inRead More
Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules
DNA MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab police Sunday arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson andRead More
Comments are Closed