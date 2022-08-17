Wednesday, August 17, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers Fatiha for Lt General Sarfraz Ali

| August 17, 2022

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Fatiha for Lt General Sarfraz Ali, who got martyred in Blaochistan helicopter incident, at his residence. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Information Marriam Aurangzeb also accompanied the Prime Minister.

PAKISTAN


