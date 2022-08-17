PM Shehbaz offers Fatiha for Lt General Sarfraz Ali
DNA
RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Fatiha for Lt General Sarfraz Ali, who got martyred in Blaochistan helicopter incident, at his residence. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Information Marriam Aurangzeb also accompanied the Prime Minister.
