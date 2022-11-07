PM Shehbaz meets EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen in Egypt
Sharm El-Sheikh, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of COP 27. The Prime Minister appreciated the spirit of the European Union countries to help the flood victims in Pakistan.
The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and European Union were important partners in achieving common goals. Unity is essential to combat the effects of climate change, he added.
The Prime Minister further said that effects of climate change that developing countries were facing today, the whole world would have to suffer tomorrow.
The Prime Minister appreciated the cooperation of European countries in removing the name of Pakistan from FATF’s gray list.
The Prime Minister said that there was a lot of scope for increasing bilateral trade between EU and Pakistan. DNA
