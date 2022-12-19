PM Shehbaz for ‘no additional burden’ on gas, power consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed relevant officials not to impose any additional burden on gas and electricity consumers.

He asked the distribution companies of Sui gas to improve the system of recovery of bills. He also ordered the bill payment system for gas and electricity to be made effective.

The premier’s directives came in a high-level cabinet meeting to devise a strategy for the reduction of circular debt in the energy sector held at the PM House in Islamabad to which provincial chief ministers were also invited.

Highlighting the importance of an increase in revenue generation within the energy sector, PM Shehbaz instructed officials to ensure all possible steps. He further directed them to improve the energy transmission system and stop losses and theft of electricity and gas.

Addressing officials concerned, the prime minister ordered to reduce the circular debt in the energy sector. Participants, in the meeting, considered the adoption of a comprehensive strategy to control the present circular debt in the oil and gas sectors.

PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) government, its tenure from 2013 to 2018, had practically eradicated circular debt.

He resolved to bring debt under control with continuous efforts and effective planning and directed for reforms in the energy sector to be undertaken in a way that eliminates circular debt.