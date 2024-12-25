Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Main Menu

PM saddened on Azeri plane crash

| December 25, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over tragic place crash in which many precious lives were lost. In his X message he said,  ‘Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic crash of an Azeri airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan. My heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of precious lives in this incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we wish a swift recovery to the injured.Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in this hour of grief’.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

UAE

UAE ambassador pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (DNA): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid AlzaabiRead More

Shehbaz Sharif

PM saddened on Azeri plane crash

DNA ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over tragic place crash in whichRead More

Comments are Closed