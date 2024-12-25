PM saddened on Azeri plane crash

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over tragic place crash in which many precious lives were lost. In his X message he said, ‘Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic crash of an Azeri airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan. My heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of precious lives in this incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we wish a swift recovery to the injured.Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in this hour of grief’.