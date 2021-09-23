PM reaffirms Govt’s commitment to bolster production of agriculture products

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bolster production of agriculture products in order to meet the requirements of growing population.

He was addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday in connection with distribution of Kisan Cards amongst the farmers and inauguration of Command Area of Gomal Zam Dam and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council’s Arid Research Stations.

The Prime Minister said we have done all the planning to locally produce all the essential items including pulses and palm oil. For this purpose, barren areas will be brought under cultivation besides ensuring better management of water and promoting research in the agriculture field.

Imran Khan was confident that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness revolution in olive production. He said Pakistan has the most suitable land for olive cultivation and it will be able to export it to earn foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister pointed out that it is the first time that work has been started on construction of ten dams which will significantly enhance the water storage capacity.

Imran Khan said the government is also focusing on primary education and primary health care system to check the population growth.

Imran Khan said we have waged a struggle for rule of law in the country in which they will succeed. He said it is important to follow the principles of State of Madina to become a great nation. He said we need to learn from the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen to bring improvement in our life.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that a food security policy has been prepared which will soon be presented in the provincial cabinet for approval. He said the agriculture sector has been prioritized to take forward the country.