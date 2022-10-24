PM phones Kenyan president to press for impartial probe into Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Kenyan President William Ruto and emphasised for an impartial and fair investigation into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Discussing the tragic incidnent with the Kenyan president, the prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the Pakistani nation and the media community.

He also requested the Kenyan president to fast-track the fulfilment of formalities for returning the body of late journalist to Pakistan.

President William Ruto expressed grief over the incidnent and assured that justice would be served in the matter.

He also assured to share the investigation report soon besides accelerating the process of returning the body of late journalist.