PM lauds Japanese ambassador’s services for cementing bilateral ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and conveyed best wishes for future assignment.

Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for addressing a letter to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Fumio Kishida, and recalled Prime Minister’s engagement with the Japanese dignitaries on various issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the high importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Japan, which was embedded in mutual trust and understanding. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment sectors.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He stressed that the international community must remain positively engaged with the new Afghan Administration, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse including through release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. He also underlined the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure.

The Japanese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for his strong leadership in further solidifying Pakistan’s relations with Japan and in support of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Ambassador also conveyed profound thanks to the Government of Pakistan for facilitation of evacuation of Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan. Ambassador Matsuda also highlighted the MoU signed between the two sides on export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) Programme. It was emphasized to re-double efforts to realize the benefits of the MoU.

The year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan. The two sides envisage celebration of this milestone in a befitting manner.