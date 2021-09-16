PM, Kazakhstan President discuss bilateral ties
Nur-Sultan : Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Kazakhstan Kassyum-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting in Dushanbe on Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
They discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.
