Thursday, September 16, 2021
PM, Kazakhstan President discuss bilateral ties

| September 16, 2021

Nur-Sultan : Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Kazakhstan Kassyum-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting in Dushanbe on Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

They discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

