PM Imran talk discusses Afghan issue with Raisi

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

The prime minister strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The prime minister called President-elect of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections held on June 18, saying it ‘was a manifestation of Iranian people’s trust in his leadership, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Both sides emphasized the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

Prime minister Khan thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and Palestine, the two leaders emphasized the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, in particular in its economic dimension.