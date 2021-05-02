PM Imran pays surprise visit to different Islamabad localities for inspection

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a

surprise visit to different localities of the federal capital to inspect

the business activities as well as development works.

The prime minister personally drove the vehicle setting aside the

protocol.

He visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas

Program’s Rerhi Baan initiative. He questioned the cart owners about the

position of their businesses.

The prime minister, who also wore a mask, also advised a boy at a cart

to wear the mask as part of the government’s efforts to strictly

implement the anti-COVID precautions amidst third wave of the pandemic.

“Get a mask for your little brother too,” Khan told a young boy, who

like others was pleasantly surprised to find the prime minister amidst

them. While frying samosas for Iftar shoppers, Qurban Ali, a cart owner,

thanked the prime minister and his government for providing them a

business point to help them earn livelihood for their families.

“We are grateful to you, that you thought about us,” Qurban commented.

The prime minister also went around different stalls of fruits and other

stuff in the market. Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital

Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied the prime

minister.

Without creating any interruption in the traffic flow, the prime

minister drove through the crowded streets of the city and also stopped

at the traffic signal.

Imran Khan visited Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9 and under

construction Korang Cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA

chairman about the projects. He also inspected the stone lining of storm

water drains.

