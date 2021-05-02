PM Imran pays surprise visit to different Islamabad localities for inspection
ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a
surprise visit to different localities of the federal capital to inspect
the business activities as well as development works.
The prime minister personally drove the vehicle setting aside the
protocol.
He visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas
Program’s Rerhi Baan initiative. He questioned the cart owners about the
position of their businesses.
The prime minister, who also wore a mask, also advised a boy at a cart
to wear the mask as part of the government’s efforts to strictly
implement the anti-COVID precautions amidst third wave of the pandemic.
“Get a mask for your little brother too,” Khan told a young boy, who
like others was pleasantly surprised to find the prime minister amidst
them. While frying samosas for Iftar shoppers, Qurban Ali, a cart owner,
thanked the prime minister and his government for providing them a
business point to help them earn livelihood for their families.
“We are grateful to you, that you thought about us,” Qurban commented.
The prime minister also went around different stalls of fruits and other
stuff in the market. Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital
Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied the prime
minister.
Without creating any interruption in the traffic flow, the prime
minister drove through the crowded streets of the city and also stopped
at the traffic signal.
Imran Khan visited Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9 and under
construction Korang Cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA
chairman about the projects. He also inspected the stone lining of storm
water drains.
