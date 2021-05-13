PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

During the phone call, PM Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.

The prime minister reassured president Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilising the international community against flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis, the PM Office said in a press release.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated the Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.