PM Imran for deepening Pak-Korea cooperation

The premier held discussions with delegations from Korea and the Arab Parliament

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Republic of Korea of the Department of Rural Development and Administration (DRDA) led by Hur Taewoong, Vice Minister of the Department called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Welcoming the visiting delegates, the Prime Minister appreciated the multidimensional and friendly ties existing between the two countries. He commended the role of DRDA in the development of crop-specific agricultural technologies, provision of training and capacity-building of the researchers and farmers, and supporting sustainable development of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister added that agriculture being the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and especially considering its role in rural development, the sharing of experiences and technology by the Korean side in the field of agriculture would help in achieving food security and also improving the overall income of the small-scale farmers in the country.

The Prime Minister hoped that both countries will work together to fully realize the immense potential existing in diverse fields for further deepening the overall bilateral cooperation.

The Vice Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him. He lauded the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and South Korea in diverse fields and reiterated his country’s continuous and firm support to Pakistan in agriculture sector and rural development.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a unanimous approach to deal with the regional and global challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He was talking to a delegation of the Arab Parliament, headed by its President Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister said disputes like Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir are the root causes of disaffection in the Muslim and Arab world.

He called for solidarity among Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian and Kashmir causes and stressed the imperative to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and OIC.

The Prime Minister also called on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia in different parts of the world.

He also shared with the delegation his vision of a transformed Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s economic security paradigm centers on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity. The President of Arab Parliament appreciated the role Pakistan has played in support of the Muslim causes, including Palestine.