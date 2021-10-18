PM highlights Pakistan’s potential in Buddhist tourism

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted Pakistan’s potential in Buddhist tourism.

He took to the Twitter to share an image of some 2000-year old iconic Buddha of Swat, saying the sculpture is ‘one of the largest rock engravings of Buddha, located in Jahan Abad, Swat.’

Carved on a granite cliff in the 7th century, the Buddha of Swat is seated in meditative posture and it was restored to almost its original position with the Italian government’s assistance, after it was damaged by the terrorists.

The prime minister has long been striving to exploit the country’s immense potential in tourism, which he believed could even support the country to pay off the foreign debts.