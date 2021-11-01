PM directs steps to cut prices of essential items

ISLAMABAD, 01 Nov 2021 :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to common man.

Chairing a meeting to review overall economic situation in the country, the prime minister was apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

The prime minister said, “Like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.”

He said stabilising macroeconomic indicators in the country was the government’s top priority to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about overall economic situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir.