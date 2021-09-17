Friday, September 17, 2021
PM, Chinese exchange views

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of State in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe and discussed China-Pakistan bilateral relations, economic corridor and regional situation.

Terming Pakistan and China as ‘iron brothers’ and strategic partners, the prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for Chinese President Xi and Premier Li.

He appreciated China’s support for assisting Pakistan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Imran Khan underscored that CPEC was a transformational project and both sides were working for its timely completion.

He underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, he said, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister said the international community should remain engaged in support of the Afghan people and take steps to prevent a humanitarian crisis and to stabilise the economy.

It was agreed that the two sides would maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and closely coordinate on all issues of common interest.

