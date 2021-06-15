PM calls for early finalization of new mechanism of providing subsidy to vulnerable segments of society

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to finalize the new mechanism of providing targeted subsidy to vulnerable segments of the society at the earliest so that it can be formally launched next month.

He was speaking at a briefing in Islamabad on the new system being devised to provide subsidy to weaker segments of society by the government.

The Prime Minister said under the targeted subsidy, the deserving segments of the society will be provided financial assistance for purchasing essential commodities.

He said the government is committed to provide all financial resources for this purpose.

Appreciating the officials concerned for preparing a mechanism to provide targeted subsidy, he said equal subsidy to both the rich and the poor is not only wastage of government resources but it also deprives the deserving ones.