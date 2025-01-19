PIAF to take all associations on board to finalize budget proposals

PIAF evolves two-pronged strategy to prepare proposals for the upcoming budget

LAHORE, JAN 19 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has decided to take all trade and industry associations on board for the preparation of budget proposals. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), which was held under the chairmanship of PIAF Chairman Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, with special participation of PIAF Patron-in-Chief and Vice President of the Saarc Chamber, Mian Anjum Nisar.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Chamber President Mian Abu Zar Shad, Senior Vice Chairman of PIAF Nasrullah Moghal, Vice Chairman of PIAF Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former Chairman of PIAF Mohammad Ali Mian, and Executive Committee members of PIAF and Lahore Chamber including Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, Abdul Majid, Shabaan Akhtar, Ahad Amin Malik, Rana Mohammad Nisar, Aamir Ali, Umar Sarfraz, Ahsen Shahid, Mian Muneeb Munnoo, Ali Imran, Firdous Nisar, and Amina Randhawa.

The PIAF chairman said that an effort would be made to give the government a set of suggestions that would help turn the upcoming budget business friendly. He said that the business community understands that government was utilising its best abilities to overcome the economic challenges but, at the same, the private sector considers itself duty-bound to tell the government of hitches. He said that the PIAF has evolved two-pronged strategy to prepare proposals for the upcoming budget.

The meeting also discussed the performance of PIAF and Lahore Chamber, along with other matters.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the performance of the PPP alliance. On this occasion, Faheemur Rehman Saigol stated that in order to maintain our mandate, we must further improve our performance for the upcoming elections. PIAF stands with the business community during difficult times and stays in touch with its members throughout the year, coordinating with relevant authorities to resolve issues.

Mian Anjum Nisar mentioned that all stakeholders should prepare budget proposals in a timely manner and follow up with the relevant departments for success. He expressed deep concern over the country’s deteriorating economic situation and urged members to develop practical suggestions and action plans to address the country’s fundamental issues. Financial decision-makers should formulate policies that promote industrial progress and financial prosperity, which would lead to increased local production and exports. For this purpose, affordable natural energy should be included in the priorities. The growth of trade and industrial activities, along with improvements in the energy sector, will drive the national economy’s growth rate.

On this occasion, Lahore Chamber President Mian Abu Zar Shad, former President of Lahore Chamber, and former Chairman of PIAF, Mohammad Ali Mian, also addressed the meeting.