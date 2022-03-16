PIA connects Pak, Azerbaijan

Ambassador for Azerbaijan Khazar Farhdov along with Chairman PIA Arshad Malik also traveled on the direct inaugural flight from Lahore to Baku

Abid Raza

LAHORE, MAR 16 (DNA) — PIA commenced its flight operations to Baku, Azerbaijan from two major cities of Pakistan that are Lahore and Karachi.

The airline management under the guidance and leadership of CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to foster and promote brotherly ties with Central Asian Countries and also keeping in view the demand of passengers to increase revenue and to facilitate passengers, has initiated flights to Baku, one of the emerging tourists destinations that offer ease of Visa facility, having friendly and welcoming people with same religion and lots of historic sites to visit both in Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The inaugural flights departed from the two cities on Wednesday morning. PIA will operate one flight per week from Lahore and Karachi to Baku . Simple Cake cutting ceremonies were held at Karachi and Lahore Airports. Both flights operated with full loads.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik welcomed the Passengers of the first flight from Lahore. He met with the passengers and exchanged views with them. The passengers thanked CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and the airline’s management for initiating direct non-stop flights to Baku.

Sharing his views on the occasion, he said that the flights to Baku will not only facilitate in trade between the two countries but also promote tourism and further build upon brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

CEO PIA thanked the passengers for making PIA their preferred choice for travel. He said that the airline’s network expansion is under way more flights will be added to the airline’s network including non- stop flights to Australia.

Ambassador for Azerbaijan Mr. Khazar Farhdove also traveled on the inaugural flight from Lahore to Baku, while at Baku airport officials of Civil Aviation authorities and Senior Government officials welcomed the passengers of first flights. The passengers of PIA’s flight to Baku from Karachi were welcomed and seen off by PIA senior officials.