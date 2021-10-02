Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, potentially paving the way for his daughter to contest the country’s highest office.
“The overwhelming… sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said. “Today I announce my retirement from politics.”
« Actor Umer Sharif dies in Germany (Previous News)
Related News
PM Imran, Tajik president discuss matters of bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with PresidentRead More
Turkish Deputy Defence Chief visits Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan
Baku, OCT 2: The Turkish delegation that was led by Deputy Defence Chief, Muhsin DereRead More
Comments are Closed