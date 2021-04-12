PFUJ pays glowing tribute to late I.A. Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has termed the death of I.A. Rahman as a great loss of the Country and of all those who defend human rights, work for peace, struggle for democracy and hold the torch of enlightenment, tolerance, and brotherhood.

In a joint statement on Monday, the President of the PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi said that I.A. Rahman was not only a person but an institution in himself whose ideas enlightened generations of activists.

The two leaders of the journalist fraternity paid glowing tribute to I.A. Rahman saying the vaccum created after his demise would not be filled easily.

Zulfiqar and Zaidi noted, “I.A. Rahman spent his life fighting for the restoration of democracy, upholding the sanctity of the constitution, raising voice for the voiceless, helping the helpless and accounting for the unaccountable through his writing and practical struggle. He paid a heavy price for his ideology but he never compromised on principles while dealing with the dictators. Mr Rahman stood up at a time when other so-called intellectuals were bowing in front of these dictators.”

The PFUJ leaders observed that his unwavering support for smaller nations, oppressed masses, and marginalized groups belonging to the bottom layer of social stratification would be written in golden words.

Zulfiqar and Zaidi expressed sympathy with the family of I.A. Rahman and prayed for the departed soul.