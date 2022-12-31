Petrol prices to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that the price of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged.

In what was a televised address, he said the price of kerosene oil and light diesel will also remain the same.

On Dec 15, the government cut the price of petrol by Rs10 and diesel by Rs7.5.

The price of kerosene oil was slashed by Rs10 on Nov 30 while the price of light diesel oil was reduced by Rs7.5 per litre.