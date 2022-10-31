Petrol price in Pakistan remains unchanged

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged effective from November 1, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Monday, ahead of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) meeting.

The price of petroleum products will remain unchanged till the next fortnight (November 15), the finance minister said during a televised address.

The IMF has tasked the government to increase the petroleum levy in line with the commitments made by Pakistan to the money lender for securing the much-needed $1.17 billion loan.

The ruling coalition last slashed the price of petrol on September 30 by Rs12.63 per litre, giving massive relief to the inflation-stricken people, when Dar took charge as the finance czar.