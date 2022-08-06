Performance of Rotary in Pakistan remarkable, says RI President

ISLAMABAD, AUG 6 /DNA/ – Visiting President of Rotary International Jennifer Jones said that Rotary is focusing and working with local partners across the globe in seven areas in line with the UN’s sustainable goals.

She briefed a select group of media persons on the contribution of Rotary International in human development sector across the country. Director of Rotary International Mohammad Faiz Kidwai, Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon, District Governor Adnan Rohaila and Media Coordinator Imran Gaznavi was also present on this occasion.

Jennifer Jones, president of Rotary International, said that Rotary is working in more than 200 countries of the world, its 1.4 million members are constantly striving to improve the lives of their communities and the people of the country.

“In Pakistan, We have projects on sanitation, clean drinking water, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health care, peace development, economic development, women empowerment and environment”, she added.

Citing an example of one of the projects, she said that in Karachi they inaugurated water filtration plant operate by a female and also visited basic educational schools. Such kind of projects, she said were sustainable with the involvement of local females. They (females) also felt ownership and empowerment. She said this kind of project was a hallmark for sustainable human development.

She said it is constantly trying to improve people’s lifestyle and economic situation through welfare projects. Rotary has rendered valuable services in Pakistan, now it is time to start new welfare projects with new commitment from the platform of Rotary in Pakistan. Rotary has exemplary contributed towards eradication of polio from the world. Rotarys PolioPlus investment in Pakistan for polio eradication is US$353.8 million and overall it’s global contribution has been around US$2.5 billion. Rotary is committee to keep contributing untill the world becomes polio free.

RI President said that Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

She said Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world. She phasized rotarians all over the world are involved to undertake projects in the 7 areas of focus which includes peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; community economic development and environmental sustainability & climate change.

Appreciating the remarkable performance of Rotary in Pakistan on the occasion of natural disasters She said that be it earthquake situation or flood disaster, Rotary has always stepped forward and played a full role in providing immediate relief to the victims and their rehabilitation. Rotary Pakistan has distributed around 25000 shelter boxes / tents donated by Rotary in UK. RI President said “Rotary Jo Goth” was the best project for the rehabilitation of the victims of earth quick in Pakistan, in which 160 houses alongwith a sustainable infra structure was built and given to the underprevilidged and homeless victims with ownership rights. She also appreciated Rotarys role towards Total Literacy and Quality Education where almost each of the 500 clubs in Pakistan are involved to eliminate illiteracy from Pakistan. She was also appreciative of the 2500 congenital heart surgeries jointlh undertaken for children in Pakistan and India.

There is a need for many more such projects in the country. Rotary International should continue to support in this regard. The project of artificial limbs under Rotary in Pakistan is also performing significant services. Under this project, disabled people are enabled to play an active role in the society. Similarly, Rotary is also doing significant services in the field of education.

On the eradication of polio, she expressed hope that soon Pakistan will achieve the status of a polio-free country. She said the world health organization had task given to nations that polio must be eradicated by end of 2023, but unfortunately, 14 cases in a day in Pakistan and Afghanistan was reported and they know how to deal it and treat it.