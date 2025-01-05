PEMRA elevates Muhammad Tahir Sheikh to Executive Director General position

ISLAMABAD, JAN 5 /DNA/ – Muhammad Tahir Sheikh promoted as Executive Director General in PS 21. Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem promoted him on the basis of extra ordinary performance as Director General. Mr. Tahir joined PEMRA in 2003 and become part of the pioneer team who established the regulatory framework for electronic media in private sector.

He had served in various positions and departments in the Authority, Licensing, Admin, Enforcement/ Operations and Public Relations. He is official spokesperson of the Authority and had represented Authority at various national and international forums.