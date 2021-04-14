PDMA issues alert about widespread rains, thunderstorms in KP from tonight

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued an alert about widespread rains and thunderstorms in different parts of the province from tonight till Saturday.

All the Deputy Commissioners in the province have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

The farmers are also advised to take precautionary measures for wheat harvesting during the forecast period.

People can contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.