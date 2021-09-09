PDM to finalise anti-govt movement

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Heads of the parties forming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition parties’ alliance, will meet at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Islamabad today (Friday) with alliance President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair.

Quoting sources, a private television channel Thursday reported that as per the meeting’s agenda, PDM leaders will discuss the strategy to be adopted by the opposition during the presidential address to the joint session of the parliament.

Sources further told that the participants would also consult each other on fixing date for the road caravan to be taken out by the alliance against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. Apart from that, sources added, PDM leaders would also fix dates for taking out rallies and holding public gatherings against the government.

Meanwhile, PDM is all set to give a tough time to the government by holding 51 public gatherings across the country. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly prepared the schedule of the events while JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will do the shortlisting.