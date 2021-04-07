Participants of National Security Workshop visit GHQ

DNA

RAWALPINDI, APR 7: Participants of National Security Workshop – 22 visited GHQ today . The Participants were briefed about global and regional security dynamics and national security environment. Later the participants had interactive session with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society.

National Security Workshop – 22 is being attended by 54 participants including parliamentarians, Civil Servants, Senior Armed Forces Officers and Representatives of the Civil Society.