Participants of a seminar in Brussels condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir
BRUSSELS, Aug 15 (DNA): Speakers of a seminar titled, “Independent India
and Occupied Kashmir” organized by Kashmiri Council Europe (KC-EU)
condemning the brutalities against the people of Jamu and Kashmir
called for end of Indian oppression in the disputed territory.
The seminar which held on Sunday, the black day of 15th August in
Brussels, the capital city of Belgium was attended by a number of
Pakistani and Kashmiri and European intellectuals and experts.
Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK (IFJHRJK),
Muhammad Ahsan Untoo also addressed the protest in Brussels by
telephonic link from occupied Kashmir. He updated the gathering about
latest situation in occupied Kashmir۔
It is important to mention that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of
Control and across the world observe the Indian Independence Day as
“Black Day” on Aug 15 every year.
This year this day is being observed as two year ago India revoked
special status of Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) is
witnessed of severe situation as lockdown is imposed there since then
(August 2019).
Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former member of Brussels
parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, Councilors of local government Chaudhry
Nasir and Aamir Naeem Sunny and religious social figure Syed Hasnaat
Shah Bukhari were also among the speakers of the seminar moderated by
Ch. Khalid Joshi.
The speakers of the seminar called upon the Indian regime to immediately
end military lockdown and release the political figures and activists
with out any delay. They also asked the Prime Minister of India Modi to
fulfil the promise of his great predecessor Jahwaharial NEHRU to give a
voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to allow them to determine
their own political future.
On the occasion, chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza
Syed said, we gathered here against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Ali
Raza Syed determined that the peaceful struggle for liberation of
Kashmir would be continued.
Other speakers said, though rights under Indian rule was not real
destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP-led Indian
government attempted to repeal special status and erase identity of
people of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A.
They called for immediate international attention on the existing
situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. They specially urged that UN
Security Council to take its responsibility on the issue of Kashmir by
taking serious action against Indian atrocities in occupied land.
They called that right to self determination of the people of Jammu an
Kashmir should be given them.
