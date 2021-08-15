Participants of a seminar in Brussels condemn Indian brutalities in Kashmir

BRUSSELS, Aug 15 (DNA): Speakers of a seminar titled, “Independent India

and Occupied Kashmir” organized by Kashmiri Council Europe (KC-EU)

condemning the brutalities against the people of Jamu and Kashmir

called for end of Indian oppression in the disputed territory.

The seminar which held on Sunday, the black day of 15th August in

Brussels, the capital city of Belgium was attended by a number of

Pakistani and Kashmiri and European intellectuals and experts.

Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK (IFJHRJK),

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo also addressed the protest in Brussels by

telephonic link from occupied Kashmir. He updated the gathering about

latest situation in occupied Kashmir۔

It is important to mention that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of

Control and across the world observe the Indian Independence Day as

“Black Day” on Aug 15 every year.

This year this day is being observed as two year ago India revoked

special status of Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) is

witnessed of severe situation as lockdown is imposed there since then

(August 2019).

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former member of Brussels

parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, Councilors of local government Chaudhry

Nasir and Aamir Naeem Sunny and religious social figure Syed Hasnaat

Shah Bukhari were also among the speakers of the seminar moderated by

Ch. Khalid Joshi.

The speakers of the seminar called upon the Indian regime to immediately

end military lockdown and release the political figures and activists

with out any delay. They also asked the Prime Minister of India Modi to

fulfil the promise of his great predecessor Jahwaharial NEHRU to give a

voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to allow them to determine

their own political future.

On the occasion, chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza

Syed said, we gathered here against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Ali

Raza Syed determined that the peaceful struggle for liberation of

Kashmir would be continued.

Other speakers said, though rights under Indian rule was not real

destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP-led Indian

government attempted to repeal special status and erase identity of

people of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A.

They called for immediate international attention on the existing

situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. They specially urged that UN

Security Council to take its responsibility on the issue of Kashmir by

taking serious action against Indian atrocities in occupied land.

They called that right to self determination of the people of Jammu an

Kashmir should be given them.

====