Parliamentary instead of judicial commission

Govt response to PTI mentions constitutional, legal points why judicial commission can’t be formed

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The government has formally responded to the opposition PTI’s demands, addressing key issues such as the release of political prisoners, including former premier Imran Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission as demanded by the party.

In its response, sent to the National Assembly speaker, the government suggested the formation of a special or parliamentary committee as an alternative to a judicial commission.

According to sources, the government’s response highlighted constitutional and legal points, explaining the reasons why a judicial commission could not be formed. It also proposed granting the status of a parliamentary committee to the existing committee headed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The government also cited legal and judicial decisions regarding the PTI’s demand for the release of its founder, Imran Khan, and other prisoners, stating that it would not object to bail or release if granted by the courts.

The government has also demanded that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provide a list of missing persons. However, the NA speaker or committee members have decided not to make the government’s response public at this stage. If the PTI returns to the negotiation table, the response will be presented in the committee for further discussion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been briefed on the situation, sources revealed. Meanwhile, there appears to be a difference of opinion between the government and the Speaker’s Office regarding the future of the negotiation committee. While the speaker aims to maintain the committee, the government is inclined to dissolve it after January 31.