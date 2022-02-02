Panadol tablet price skyrockets in Karachi

KARACHI, FEB 02 (DNA) — The price of one Panadol tablets pack has increased from Rs280 to Rs400 in Karachi causing problems for patients but at the same time hoarders are cashing in on the raise. The price of the Panadol medicine, used commonly for curing headache and fever, has now skyrocketed in the port city.

A shopkeeper said that 10-tablet leave has now been reached at Rs40 and manufacturing companies are only delivering 100-tablet box despite pharmacies forwarding large orders. The shopkeeper said that companies themselves are behind the shortage and the price hike. =DNA

