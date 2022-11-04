Panadol shortage issue: Govt allows manufacturers to increase price

ISLAMABAD, NOV 04 (DNA) — The federal government knelt before the blackmailing of the pharmaceutical companies and agreed to increase the prices of Paracetamol and Panadol to end the shortage of medicine in the local market.

According to a private television channel, more than 100 manufacturing companies of paracetamol and Panadol will get benefit from the increase in price. As per the details, the government has agreed to increase the price of paracetamol in a move that will likely avert the shortage of drugs in the country.

The price of plain paracetamol 500mg tablet will be Rs2.35 from Rs 187, the price of paracetamol extra 500 mg will be Rs2.75 from Rs2.19 and the price of the Syrup will be Rs117.6 from Rs104.80. Following the new prices, the stored stock of Paracetamol and Panadol will now be sold at the new price. =DNA