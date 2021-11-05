Friday, November 5, 2021
Palestinian ambassador attends cultural festival

| November 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The beauty is complemented by the multiplicity of cultures, and the clarity of the beauty of Pakistan with the diversity of its culture, heritage and traditional dress, and its various delicious dishes. a kind and generous people in a great country.

We visited the Cultural Festival which expresses its provinces, including the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Baluchistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, really a very beautiful country with a diverse climate, culture and productive generations.=DNA

