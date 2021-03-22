Monday, March 22, 2021
Palestine president prays for PM Imran recovery

| March 22, 2021

RAMALLAH, MAR 22 (DNA) – President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery from Covid-19 to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by coronavirus around the country.

H.E wished prosperity and goodness to Pakistan and its brotherly people.=DNA

