Palestine president prays for PM Imran recovery
RAMALLAH, MAR 22 (DNA) – President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery from Covid-19 to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by coronavirus around the country.
H.E wished prosperity and goodness to Pakistan and its brotherly people.=DNA
==============
« Hike in gas tariff up to 220 percent will damage economy: Mian Zahid (Previous News)
(Next News) Date of Pakistan Day parade extended »
Related News
Date of Pakistan Day parade extended
RAWALPINDI, MAR 22 (DNA) – Due to ongoing inclement weather and rains forecasted over nextRead More
Palestine president prays for PM Imran recovery
RAMALLAH, MAR 22 (DNA) – President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine sentRead More
Comments are Closed