Palestine Ministry urges UN action as Israel announces complete destruction of Jabalia Camp

JERUSALEM: DEC 30 /DNA/ – In full view of the international community, the Israeli government boasted about completing the complete destruction of Jabalia camp, and announced its transition to the stage of destroying Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun as is currently happening, in official confessions of committing the most heinous forms and manifestations of genocide, including mass killings, destroying hospitals, and using the policy of starvation as a weapon in the aggression. It publicly demands the evacuation of the remaining residents who have tasted all kinds of suffering over 15 months of genocide, hunger, and deprivation, to throw them into an endless cycle of displacement in a tight circle of death or forced displacement, especially in light of the winter and severe cold that has so far claimed the lives of 6 Gazan children.

It has become clear that the Israeli government is deliberately fabricating successive agendas and documenting them as a distraction to hide its plans and consecrate its occupation of the Gaza Strip and change its features, if not turn it into a scorched earth unfit for human life.

This is at a time when attacks by armed settler militias against Palestinians, their land, property and holy sites are escalating, as happened recently in the town of Silwad, in a practical translation of official Israeli incitement and racist calls issued by more than one Israeli official to expand the areas of settlement farms and pastoral settlement circles at the expense of citizens’ lands, as part of a blatant plan to complete the illegal unilateral measures to annex the West Bank under the slogan of imposing Israeli law on the settlements.

The Ministry calls on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to Israel’s disregard for relevant UN resolutions, especially Resolution 2735 and the General Assembly resolution calling for the implementation of the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice within 12 months.