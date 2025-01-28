Pakistan’s Winter Drought: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action

by: Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Pakistan is currently grappling with an alarming drought during the winter season, with rainfall significantly lower than in previous years. Traditionally, the regions of Galiyat, Malika-e-Kohsar Murree, and the northern areas are blanketed in snow by this time, but this year, they remain barren. According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall over the past three months has been critically scarce, raising serious concerns about the country’s climate patterns and environmental stability.

One of the primary reasons for the decrease in rainfall is the global phenomenon of climate change. Rising global temperatures have disrupted traditional weather patterns, leading to unpredictable and extreme weather events worldwide. Pakistan, despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries. The melting of glaciers, erratic monsoons, and now, insufficient winter rainfall highlight the pressing impacts of this crisis. The warming atmosphere retains more moisture, altering the distribution and intensity of precipitation. This could explain why regions that previously experienced heavy snowfall are now witnessing dry spells.

Environmental pollution is another critical factor exacerbating the situation. Urbanization, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution have significantly increased the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere. These pollutants interfere with cloud formation and precipitation processes, further reducing rainfall. Moreover, Pakistan’s air quality has deteriorated to hazardous levels, especially in urban areas like Lahore, which not only impacts human health but also disrupts ecological balance.

Deforestation is yet another major contributor to this crisis. The large-scale cutting of trees, whether for urban development, agriculture, or timber, has disrupted the natural water cycle. Forests play a vital role in maintaining humidity levels and attracting rainfall. The loss of tree cover has not only led to soil erosion and desertification but has also reduced the ability of ecosystems to regulate weather patterns. Pakistan’s forest cover is already far below the global standard, and continued deforestation will only worsen the situation.

The recent decline in rainfall has also been linked to the growing phenomenon of droughts in Pakistan. The country has faced recurring droughts over the past five years, particularly in regions like Sindh and Balochistan, where water scarcity has become a persistent issue. The agricultural sector, which forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, is particularly vulnerable. Reduced rainfall impacts crop yields, threatens food security, and increases dependence on groundwater, further depleting already strained water resources.

A review of Pakistan’s weather patterns over the past five years reveals a worrying trend. Rainfall during both summer and winter seasons has become increasingly erratic, with some years experiencing devastating floods while others suffer from prolonged dry spells. This inconsistency poses a significant challenge to water management and agricultural planning. The unpredictability of monsoons and the lack of winter rains this year are clear indications that Pakistan must prioritize climate resilience and sustainable environmental practices.

To address the immediate and long-term implications of this crisis, several emergency measures must be implemented. First, a national reforestation campaign should be launched to increase forest cover, particularly in drought-prone regions. Second, water conservation practices must be promoted at all levels, from individual households to industries. Rainwater harvesting, efficient irrigation techniques, and the rehabilitation of water reservoirs can help mitigate the impact of reduced rainfall. Third, stricter regulations are needed to curb environmental pollution, including transitioning to cleaner energy sources, enforcing vehicular emissions standards, and promoting public awareness about the importance of environmental preservation.

Additionally, Pakistan must actively participate in global efforts to combat climate change. This includes honoring international commitments, such as the Paris Agreement, and advocating for financial and technical support from developed nations to enhance climate resilience. Collaboration with neighboring countries on shared water resources and regional climate strategies can also play a crucial role in addressing this crisis.

There are Quranic injunctions regarding drought and the hadiths, including the prayer of istisqa, shed light on the occurrence of rain and drought. These spiritual practices emphasize the need to turn to Allah in times of difficulty, seeking His mercy and guidance. The Quran states, “And We send down blessed rain from the sky and bring forth thereby gardens and grain from the harvest” (Surah Qaf 50:9). This verse highlights Allah’s mercy in providing rain as a blessing and a source of sustenance. Another verse declares, “He causes it to reach whom He wills of His servants” (Surah Ar-Rum 30:48), emphasizing that rainfall is entirely under Allah’s control.

The hadith also addresses the significance of rain and the response to drought. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) performed the prayer of istisqa during times of drought, supplicating for Allah’s mercy and rain. In one narration, he said, “O Allah, give us rain, a beneficial rain, a rain that will bring water, life, and prosperity” (Sunan Abu Dawood). These teachings remind us of the spiritual dimension of drought and the importance of collective repentance and prayer.

The current drought and its associated challenges may also be seen through a spiritual lens. Many in Pakistan believe that natural disasters and climate anomalies are a reflection of divine displeasure, urging humanity to reflect on its actions. The Quran emphasizes the importance of being custodians of the earth, and neglecting this responsibility can lead to dire consequences. It is, therefore, essential for individuals and communities to adopt environmentally responsible behaviors while seeking forgiveness and guidance from Allah.

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture in its history, where environmental challenges threaten not only its economy but also the well-being of its citizens. The ongoing drought serves as a stark reminder of the need for urgent action to address climate change, environmental degradation, and water scarcity. By adopting sustainable practices, strengthening climate resilience, and fostering a sense of collective responsibility, Pakistan can navigate these challenges and ensure a stable and prosperous future for generations to come.