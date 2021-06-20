Pakistan’s NSA not to meet Indian, Afghan counterparts in Dushanbe
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA)
Moeed Yusuf will not meet his Indian and Afghan counterparts in Dushanbe
on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.
According to a spokesman for the NSA, Moeed Yusuf has left for Dushanbe
to attend the SCO meeting and will sign a protocol for the meeting.
He will be meeting his counterparts from other countries on the
sidelines of the meeting, however, the spokesman said that there is no
meeting scheduled with the Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Afghan counterpart
Hamdullah Mohib.
“Pakistan has already conveyed that no contact will be established with
the Afghan NSA after his tirade against the country,” he said.
On May 24, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met his US
counterpart Jake Sullivan in Geneva, in what was termed as the first
major official contact between Pakistan and the United States after the
Biden administration assumed power in January 2021.
the contact between US National Security Adviser and Moeed Yusuf has
been made in Geneva, where a detailed discussion was held over relations
between the two countries.
The matters relating to the Afghan situation in particular and the
security situation in the region, in general, were discussed, the
sources said adding that this was the first time that Pakistan and US
officials have met after Joe Biden’s administration assumed power. DNA
====
Related News
Pak investors to get opportunities in Niger for connecting with African economies: FPCCI
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 (DNA) – Chairman FPCCI, Capital Office Islamabad on Sunday hoped that PakistaniRead More
Speakers urge for mass vaccination drive
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 (DNA) – COVID-19 has triggered a global crisis in addition to anRead More
Comments are Closed