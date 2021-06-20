Pakistan’s NSA not to meet Indian, Afghan counterparts in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA)

Moeed Yusuf will not meet his Indian and Afghan counterparts in Dushanbe

on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

According to a spokesman for the NSA, Moeed Yusuf has left for Dushanbe

to attend the SCO meeting and will sign a protocol for the meeting.

He will be meeting his counterparts from other countries on the

sidelines of the meeting, however, the spokesman said that there is no

meeting scheduled with the Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Afghan counterpart

Hamdullah Mohib.

“Pakistan has already conveyed that no contact will be established with

the Afghan NSA after his tirade against the country,” he said.

On May 24, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met his US

counterpart Jake Sullivan in Geneva, in what was termed as the first

major official contact between Pakistan and the United States after the

Biden administration assumed power in January 2021.

the contact between US National Security Adviser and Moeed Yusuf has

been made in Geneva, where a detailed discussion was held over relations

between the two countries.

The matters relating to the Afghan situation in particular and the

security situation in the region, in general, were discussed, the

sources said adding that this was the first time that Pakistan and US

officials have met after Joe Biden’s administration assumed power. DNA

